Delega makes delegating and tracking tasks within Slack super easy.- Assign tasks to colleagues - Notifications when tasks are completed, reassigned, or rejected - Tag a channel or multiple channels so tasks are associated with a topic - Track tasks assigned to you - Track tasks you've assigned to others - Never leave Slack!Delega is currently free - no paid account required. Delega does not use or capture your email.
Delega potrà visualizzare:
Delega potrà:
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