AppSignal is an all-in-one monitoring service that tracks performance and exceptions in your Ruby, Elixir and JavaScript applications and background processes. This integration will allow you to receive new exceptions, performance, deploys and custom alert notifications in a Slack channel.To use this integration a paid AppSignal account is required. For more information, see our Slack integration page: https://appsignal.com/for/slack
AppSignal potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.