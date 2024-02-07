Ducalis.io

We will retain data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy unless a more extended retention period is required or permitted by law or where the Customer Agreement requires or permits specific retention or deletion periods. We store the user's data for the entire period of product usage, regardless of whether the user is on a free or paid plan.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati

We'll consider all requests and respond within the applicable law period. Please keep in mind, however, that certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, including if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. Please provide us with the information necessary to confirm your identity before responding to your request. If a customer downgraded to a free plan has not logged in for six months, we will send email notifications to the product administrators asking if they need to keep their data. If the user does not respond, we may remove that data. If a customer decides to wipe out all their data, they can manually clear all the data related to their account without the ability to restore it. The account administrator must navigate to "Settings > Workspace > Their company name > Delete Account." If they permanently delete the account and all its data (including members, issues, and boards), they can do so on that page.