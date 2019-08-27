Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

Sedi dei data center Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Hetzner Online GmbH

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no