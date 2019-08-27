Criteri di conservazione dei dati
At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Hetzner Online GmbH
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no