Plai is your assistant to create engaged teams and perform better :rocket:. Built with simplicity in mind, designed for millennials. With Plai, you can:
:one: Set moonshot Objectives and measurable Key Results (OKRs).
:two: Track progress and monitor the dashboard.
:three: Receive real-time Slack updates.
:four: Share constructive, timely feedback.
:five: Conduct 1:1s and performance reviews.
:six: Track the meeting notes and action items.
Plai is as simple to start as with the spreadsheets, except it's much more efficient and free to try
:money_mouth_face:!Use Plai bot to:
:bell: receive smart notifications to update your OKRs or set goals when the planning cycle is due.
:star-struck: stay on track of the goals and progress with real-time updates when your or your team's OKR is updated.
:speech_balloon: Share valuable feedback with your friends.
:heart_eyes: Receive useful tips and suggestions to share feedback and the best practices.Modern, forward-thinking companies are using Plai:"Plai has helped us to align all the company around common Objectives, increase transparency, engagement, and visibility. It's effortless to use, and the team adoption is sky-high. Plai also helped us encourage regular and constructive peer-to-peer feedback. We feel that Plai aligns with our values of freedom and responsibility, continuous learning, and transparency."
- Dima Kovalenko, co-founder & CEO at Uptech
. Try for free
and perform better in an engaged team with Plai:
:point_right: sign up at https://app.plai.team