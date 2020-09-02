Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Happybara Inc. will retain Customer Data in until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to application function is retained.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Happybara Inc. will remove Customer Data in accordance with a user's request for deletion, when a team uninstalls an app, or when a user or team revokes a token. Logs older than 30 days are automatically deleted.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Happybara Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with our security standards. All Customer Data is encrypted at rest.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no