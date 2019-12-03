The Heelix bot helps you connect your Slack account directly with Heelix so you can stay up to date on how the team is feeling, give recognition and power up your personal growth. Receive weekly prompts and provide your feedback on how the week was direct from your Slack account (and receive a summary of how the team is feeling each Monday). Master upcoming 1:1s with prompts to get you prepared in plenty of time, create goals to help track of the important things you’re working on and record your wins as they happen. And if you’ve been supported by a team mate and want to say thanks, give them a shoutout from your Slack account and be notified if you receive one in Heelix.