Instana has re-imagined what APM means for Cloud-Native Applications, delivering the first Application Performance Management solution specifically built to monitor cloud-native, microservice, containerized, and orchestrated applications.This app attaches previews to most instana.io URLs, so you see key information already without the need to open the URL.
Instana potrà visualizzare:
Instana potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.