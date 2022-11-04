Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Personal Data shall be processed and stored for as long as required by the purpose they have been collected for.
Therefore:
- Personal Data collected for purposes related to the performance of a contract between EagleStatus and the User shall be retained until such contract has been fully performed.
- Personal Data collected for the purposes of EagleStatus’ legitimate interests shall be retained as long as needed to fulfill such purposes. Users may find specific information regarding the legitimate interests pursued by EagleStatus within the relevant sections of this document (https://about.eaglestatus.io/privacy-policy.html) or by contacting EagleStatus (support@eaglestatus.io).
EagleStatus may be allowed to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever the User has given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Furthermore, EagleStatus may be obliged to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever required to do so for the performance of a legal obligation or upon order of an authority.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Once the retention period expires, Personal Data shall be deleted. Therefore, the right to access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after expiration of the retention period.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
EagleStatus takes appropriate security measures to prevent unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, or unauthorized destruction of the Data.
The Data processing is carried out using computers and/or IT enabled tools, following organizational procedures and modes strictly related to the purposes indicated. In addition to EagleStatus, in some cases, the Data may be accessible to certain types of persons in charge, involved with the operation of EagleStatus (administration, sales, marketing, legal, system administration) or external parties (such as third-party technical service providers, mail carriers, hosting providers, IT companies, communications agencies) appointed, if necessary, as Data Processors by EagleStatus. The updated list of these parties may be requested from EagleStatus at any time.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no