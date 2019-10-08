The app connects you to your favorite restaurant. It provides the information about restaurant like hours of operation, and address. You can also place pickup or delivery order, helping you avoid long line to order food at restaurant and give more time to Chef to prepare your food.
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Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.