Whether you are a small company that wants to keep track of their daily tasks or a big company that manages big projects, you can use Cubicl. Because Cubicl provides the easiest solution to manage your entire team from one place thanks to its many usefull features. You can create a task and assign it to the team members. You can add details such as deadline, sub-steps, description, progress bars. Get notified about activities instantly. You can prevent complexity by creating separate groups for your company's units, branches, offices, and teams. With Slack integration, you will receive activity notifications of your group as notifications in the Slack channel of your choice. You can try Cubicl for free for 14 days. During the trial, you can create an account for your company and invite your entire team. We don't want credit card information from you. After the trial, you can choose from monthly, semi-annual or annual payment options. All payments are accepted by credit card.