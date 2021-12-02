Whether you are a small company that wants to keep track of their daily tasks or a big company that manages big projects, you can use Cubicl.Because Cubicl provides the easiest solution to manage your entire team from one place thanks to its many usefull features.You can create a task and assign it to the team members. You can add details such as deadline, sub-steps, description, progress bars. Get notified about activities instantly.You can prevent complexity by creating separate groups for your company's units, branches, offices, and teams.With Slack integration, you will receive activity notifications of your group as notifications in the Slack channel of your choice.You can try Cubicl for free for 14 days. During the trial, you can create an account for your company and invite your entire team. We don't want credit card information from you. After the trial, you can choose from monthly, semi-annual or annual payment options. All payments are accepted by credit card.
Cubicl potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
support@cubicl.io
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti