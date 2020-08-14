Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Qualtrics is only a data processor. Our customers own their own data and control the retention of it. Qualtrics will not delete the data of an active customer.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Our customers control the removal of their own data. They may delete it at any time. After the termination of a contract, customer data that was not removed will be deleted at Qualtrics' earliest convenience.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data will be stored encrypted according to the details found in our Cloud Security and Privacy Framework.

Sedi dei data center Canada, Stati Uniti, Australia, Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Qualtrics uses a hybrid cloud strategy that utilizes Equinix (colocation) and AWS (cloud) data centers to provide for our storage and processing needs.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS, Equinix

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes