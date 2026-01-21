Sage Exp Mgmt

Fyle retains the Personal Information collected where an ongoing legitimate business requires retention of such Personal Information. In the absence of a need to retain your Personal Information as specified herein, We will either delete or aggregate your Personal Information or, if this is not possible then We will securely store your Personal Information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

You have the right to be forgotten i.e. request erasure of all data concerning you in Fyle and we will oblige the request without undue delay. We've introduced a feature in the product for account owners to delete their account and all information from Fyle and its data processors. Account owners can also send a note to privacy@fyle.in if they require assistance on this front.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati

Your Personal Information and files including their backups are stored on Fyle’s servers and the servers of companies we hire to provide services to Us. Your Personal Information may be transferred across national borders because We have servers located in the United States of America and India, and the companies we hire to help us run our business may be located in different countries around the world. The information that we collect from you may be transferred to, and stored in, a country outside the European Economic Area (EEA). It may also be processed by staff operating outside the EEA who work for us or for one of our suppliers. If you are a resident of the European Economic Area and when your Personal Information is processed outside EEA, We will ensure that the recipient of your Personal Information offers an adequate level of protection, for instance by entering into standard contractual clauses for the transfer of Personal Information as approved by the European Commission (Article 46 General Data Privacy Regulation, 2016), or We will ask you for your prior consent to such international data transfers.