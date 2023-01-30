FireMon Cloud Defense

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati

7 Policy DisruptOps categorizes information into four classes: Confidential, Project / Process / Department specific, Internal, and Public. 1. Confidential – The information assets which have high confidentiality value belong to this category. Only a limited set of authorized users shall access these information assets. Examples include business strategy and personnel files. 2. Project / Process / Department specific – The information assets that contain data pertaining to the needs of a specific department, project team, or business process, belong to this category. Such information assets shall be accessible to members of the concerned department, project, or business process only. 3. Internal – The information assets which can be distributed to all employees without restruction but should be not be disseminated outside the organization. 4. Public – The information assets which do not have any confidentiality requirement and / or can be disseminated to the general public belong to this category. Examples include social media posts and information displayed on the website. Following are the policies for secure handling of information assets of DisruptOps: 1. Handling and labeling of all media shall be according to its indicated classification level. By default all customer identifying information is considered confidential and all development documents, project architectures and plans, and other information directly related to internal operations is considered internal. Labeling is not required when information falls into these categories. 2. Depending on the classification of information, electronic transmission, copying and distribution of copies of such information, shall require prior approval of CISO / CTO / COO / CEO, as applicable. 3. Mailing and/or shipment of confidential information shall require that information be sent through a reputed mail service / courier with proper authentication. 4. Confidential information shall be stored with proper security and / or in safe lockers. 5. Disposition of confidential and Project / Process / Department specific information shall require shredding in the presence of CISO / CTO / COO / CEO / Process In-charge, as applicable. 6. Appropriate access restrictions shall be applied to prevent access from unauthorized personnel. 7. Formal record of the authorized recipients of data shall be maintained. 8. Information processing operations shall ensure the following: that input data is complete, that processing is properly completed, and that output validation is applied. 9. Storage of media shall be in accordance with the manufacturers’ specifications. 10. All copies of media shall be clearly marked for the attention of the authorized recipient. 11. Distribution of data shall be based on “need to know” and “need to use” principles. 12. Distribution lists and lists of authorized recipients shall be reviewed at regular intervals.