Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored and backed up on servers managed entirely by Audentio, LLC. We do not use any third party services for backups or data management.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no