Compt software helps companies develop perk stipends so employees can get the perks they want and need most while eliminating the administrative burden for HR and introducing more visibility into their engagement than ever before.With the Compt app: * You can get a summary of your perk stipends (balance, start, and end dates). * You can claim your perk directly in Slack. * You'll be privately notified about relevant Compt account details. * You can easily share how you Compt to a dedicated Slack channel from within your Compt account or Slack.Want to get your company started with Compt? Get more info at compt.io.Note: A paid Compt account is required to enable this integration.
Compt potrà visualizzare:
Compt potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
Compt considers data protection and privacy to be of paramount importance. We never sell personal data and we carry out all processing operations in strict compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) as well as the Laws of Delaware and the United States, where Compt is incorporated, and other applicable global privacy and data protection laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) (collectively, the “Applicable Law”). For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You have a right to be informed of Personal Data processed by Compt, a right to rectification/correction, erasure and restriction of processing. You also have the right to receive from Compt a structured, common and machine-readable format of Personal Data you provided to us. For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We will store your usage data until such time when you withdraw your consent for us to do so. All other data as specified above will be retained for as long as is necessary for the purpose(s) for which we originally collected it. We may also retain information as required by law. For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
support@compt.io
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti