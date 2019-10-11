Secret Santa 2.0

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Clever Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no