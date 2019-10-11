Secret Santa 2.0

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Clever Cloud