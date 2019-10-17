Life is busy.

Accountability Dude acts as a simple reminder to keep you and your accountability partner(s) talking and healing. Accountability is a fancy word for "two bros checking up on each other regularly". This means each of you have promised to ask the hard questions and give honest answers. James says, "Confess your sins to each other... so that you may be healed" (James 5:16) I can speak from experience. Simply speaking the words to another human being has the ability to break a life long habit. I hope this app can bring consistency to your accountability time. This app is free.

You will not receive unsolicited emails from this app.