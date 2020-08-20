Comparably app is the easiest way for you and your teammates to share content on Slack and social networks. Multiply the reach of each content piece you share while engaging your team.- /share-page {url} - Enter the URL you want to share and customize your post by updating the image, title and description. - All users on a channel that receive your post, easily share it on their social networks. - Each user gets a shout out when they share. - /comparably-leaderboard - View and share your team's engagement performance, and celebrate the most engaged team members on your Slack channels. - /shares-report - View and share the overall content stats, like engagement, number of times your content was viewed and shared. - Remind teammates that hasn't shared the content you posted by Comparably's auto reminders.Install the Comparably Slack App to your workspace and claim your company profile. Once your profile is approved within 24 hours, you will be able to start using Comparably Slack App's commands and get your content out to your team!
Comparably potrà visualizzare:
Comparably potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
Comparably will retain Customer Data in accordance and with full compliance with GDPR and CCPA.
Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely on Comparably’s servers and storage devices. Personal Identifiable Customer Data will not be shared with any 3rd-party services, with no exception, and will be kept solely for Comparably’s internal tracking and analytics purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Comparably store and retain data according to our internal Information Security Policy. A copy of this policy can be downloaded here - https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/s.comparably.com/Information+Security+Policy+-+08212020.pdf
All Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely, unless a removal is requested by customer. Upon request, data will be removed from main storage services within 48 hours from the time of request. Data will remain in Comparably backups for up to 2 weeks from date of request. Afterward, all data will be automatically purged from our system.
Comparably uses Amazon AWS cloud for all storage purposes.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
Certificazioni e conformità
Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati
Comparably store and retain data according to our internal Information Security Policy. A copy of this policy can be downloaded here - https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/s.comparably.com/Information+Security+Policy+-+08212020.pdf
All Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely, unless a removal is requested by customer. Upon request, data will be removed from main storage services within 48 hours from the time of request. Data will remain in Comparably backups for up to 2 weeks from date of request. Afterward, all data will be automatically purged from our system.
Conforme a HIPAA
no
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
contact@comparably.com
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti