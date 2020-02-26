Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Panopto will only retain your Personal Data for as long as is necessary for us to use your information as described above and to comply with our legal obligations. Please be advised that this means that we may retain some of your information after you cease to use our Services. For instance, we may retain your Personal Data as necessary to meet our legal obligations, enforce an agreement, or for tax and accounting purposes.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We will process your request in accordance with applicable data protection laws. We may need to retain certain information for record-keeping purposes or to complete transactions that you began prior to requesting any deletion. We use commercially reasonable efforts to delete your personal data as required but retain records necessary to comply with a governmental authority or applicable laws. Where legally permitted, we may decline to process requests, including requests that are unreasonably repetitive or systematic, require disproportionate technical effort, or jeopardize the privacy of others.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Panopto is a multinational organization headquartered in the United States with subsidiaries, systems, and business functions around the world. We may share Personal Data within Panopto entities and transfer it to countries where we do business. Other countries may have privacy laws that are different from privacy laws in your country. We handle Personal Data as described within our privacy policy, regardless of location. Through contractual requirements, Panopto strives to ensure that any employee, partner, or service provider with access to Personal Data, adheres to these same practices. Panopto customers choose the geographical regions for the storage of data for which they are the Controller, are directly responsible for the configuration and administration of their Panopto Services and are responsible for adhering to legal and regulatory requirements, including the collection and maintenance of any necessary rights, permissions, and consents for the data which they collect and process as a Controller.