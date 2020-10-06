Certificazione ISO/IEC-27001
Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati
During the Term : Elium’s Services include tools enabling the Subscriber to delete Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services. In case the available tools do not enable such deletion, the Subscriber may instruct Elium to delete the relevant Data from Elium’s systems in accordance with the applicable law (GDPR Article 28.3.g). Elium will comply with this instruction as soon as reasonably practicable, unless EU or EU Member State law requires storage of the Data.
At the end of the Term : Within a reasonable timeframe before the end of the provision of Services, the Subscriber may require that Elium transfers all Data back to it ; either following the successful transfer of all Data, or without delay if such transfer was not requested within ten (10) working days of the end of the provision of the Services, Elium (1) deletes all Data from its systems, and (2) deletes all existing copies, unless Union or Member State law requires storage of the Data (GDPR Article 28.3.g).
Deletion : When it deletes Data or electronic media or paper documents, Elium always deletes them in a secure manner, in such a way that their results are neither readable nor usable for any purpose. For the sake of clarity, | delete » or | deletion » means the complete, integral and irreversible erasure of the Data.
Conforme a HIPAA
no
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.