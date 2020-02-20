Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Upon uninstallation of a qube workspace (or qube user), we retain only historical usage data for internal research purposes.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We remove user and workspace data after sufficient time has passed on deletion by an administrator in qube.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We implement a variety of security measures to ensure the safety of your personal information. Your information is protected and encrypted in transit through secure connections. We also restrict the amount of sensitive information collected to limit the severity of potential security vulnerabilities.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes