Criteri di archiviazione dei dati

Our infrastructure is hosted on servers based in the European Union (primarily in Belgium). This allows us to meet specific regulatory and compliance requirements of organisations in Europe. Our data center provider Google Cloud Platform provides advanced security features and maintains multiple certifications, including SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3 and ISO27001. In addition all data is encrypted both in transit and at rest using strong encryption. Some of the Data we collect from you may be transferred to, and stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area (EEA) that may not be subject to equivalent Data protection laws, only upon Customer’s approval in a manner agreed between Humaans Software UK LTD and the Customer. Where your Data is transferred outside of the EEA, we will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your Data is subject to appropriate safeguards, such as relying on a recognized legal adequacy mechanism, and that it is treated securely and in accordance with this privacy policy. In some cases, where strictly necessary to interface with third party data processors (for example analytics, payments and email delivery), we may transfer only the necessary personal data outside of the EEA, in order to: - Store some information; - Enable us to provide you with the Services and fulfil our contract with you; - Fulfil any legal obligations which require us to make that transfer; - Facilitate the operation of our group businesses, where it is in our legitimate interests and we have concluded these are not overridden by your rights.