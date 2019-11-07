Staying on top of package updates has never been easier... Add PackageBot to Slack, add a cron job to your servers, and you'll never miss a package update again. Gone are the days of logging in to a server to find hundreds of outdated packages and worrying that updating them all will break things. Now you can stay current, and your servers can stay happy. PackageBot is free for the first three servers you monitor. Monitoring more than three servers costs $2 per server per month. User account creation and login is managed via Slack, and users with admin access in Slack have admin access in PackageBot.