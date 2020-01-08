Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Feature Watch will retain all user/company data for no more than 1 year after termination of agreement / subscription or when a user requests permanent deletion, whichever comes first.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Feature Watch will remove data upon request by any verified user or company. Data will be archived for no more than one year for any PII
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Feature Watch data will be stored according to all applicable laws governing the locations in which data centers are located
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no