Build forms, surveys & polls for Slack. Notify a channel in Slack with real-time form responses so you can react in an instant. Few possible uses of NativeForms:

• Bug Report

• Feature Request

• Website Feedback

• Lead generator

• Schedule a call

• Customer Satisfaction Survey - NPS

• Product feedback

• Contact support What features do we provide?

• One click to connect with Slack

• Slack bot for notifying channels

• Send forms via email

• Create contacts when form is completed

• Google Sheet Integration

• Form Editor

• Admin panel

• Email notifications

• NativeForms Widget

• Jira, HubSpot, Intercom, Discord, Mailchimp integrations

• Export data to .CSV How to use?

• Create new form

• Connect with Slack

• Start sending form to your users