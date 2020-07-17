Build forms, surveys & polls for Slack.Notify a channel in Slack with real-time form responses so you can react in an instant.Few possible uses of NativeForms: • Bug Report • Feature Request • Website Feedback • Lead generator • Schedule a call • Customer Satisfaction Survey - NPS • Product feedback • Contact supportWhat features do we provide? • One click to connect with Slack • Slack bot for notifying channels • Send forms via email • Create contacts when form is completed • Google Sheet Integration • Form Editor • Admin panel • Email notifications • NativeForms Widget • Jira, HubSpot, Intercom, Discord, Mailchimp integrations • Export data to .CSVHow to use? • Create new form • Connect with Slack • Start sending form to your users
NativeForms potrà visualizzare:
NativeForms potrà:
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