Commands to display information about Linux man pages, including the ability to explain what a whole Linux command and its argument does./man ls ls: list directory contents Examples ..../explain ls -lth ls(1): list directory contents -l: use a long listing format ...This uses information provided by the ManKier website.
Man Pages potrà:
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