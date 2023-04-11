Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Subject to GDPR and other applicable laws, we may retain your personal data, as required, even if you seek deletion thereof, if it is needed to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements. However, we shall remain obligated to accord the same degree of protection to such retained personal data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You may request access, correction or updation, and deletion of the data by contacting Vizmo Support. Kindly note that deletion of certain data or withdrawal of consent may lead to cancellation of your account with us or your access to our services.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We will store any personal data we collect from you as long as it is necessary in order to facilitate your use of the services and for ancillary legitimate and essential business purposes – these include, without limitation, for improving our services, attending to technical issues, and dealing with disputes.
Sedi dei data center
Germania, Finlandia
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no