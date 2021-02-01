Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati The data that Evergreen collects from data subjects is not transferred to, or stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”). Evergreen may use external data processors and in order to facilitate the processing of personal data, some of the personal data processed by Stonks may be physically located on third-party servers or devices located within the EEA.

Sedi dei data center Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Hosted on cloud database with MongoDB Atlas

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati MongoDB Atlas

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.evergreen.so/privacy-policy