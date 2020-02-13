The Office@Hand for Slack application gives you the ability to:Start an Office@Hand Meeting by clicking the call button within Slack. Leverage Slack's slash-command to start an Office@Hand Meeting or start an Office@Hand Conference call.Office@Hand for Slack gives your team the tools to enhance productivity and drive collaboration on the fly within Slack. To get started, please use your Office@Hand subscription or trial account.
Office@Hand for Slack potrà visualizzare:
Office@Hand for Slack potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.