Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just retain information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be retained in our systems even after our retention periods.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just remove information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be removed in our systems even after our removal periods.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just store information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be stored in our systems even after our storage periods.

Sedi dei data center Giappone

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no