:wave: Hello, I’m SlashMap!
With a simple
/map Location
command, you can search for people and places around your office
, right within Slack.
Get a map with marked location in Slack. Don’t ping anybody!
Browse and manage maps and locations from a user-friendly web dashboard.Here’s what you can do with SlashMap:
:female-technologist::skin-tone-3: Locate where your coworkers are seated
:office: Find meeting rooms
:banana: Search for kitchens and other common areas
:world_map: Browse the map of your office to see who you are working with
:earth_americas: See where remote employees are locatedStraightforward setup:
:camera_with_flash: Upload a picture of a floor plan - it can be a quick picture taken by your phone, a hand drawn sketch or a JPG/PNG file
:round_pushpin: Mark locations - on the floor plan using a web application
:mag_right: Easily find everyone and every roomWhy SlashMap:
:hourglass_flowing_sand: Saves your time and money
:speech_balloon: Available right within Slack
:dart: Easy to use
:seedling: Helps you grow - enables more efficient onboarding
:stopwatch: Works at the blink of an eye
:rocket: Scales up to the size of our universe - add unlimited locations
:lock: All data is kept securely and transferred in a safe manner
:no_bell: We don’t store any emails and we won’t email you
:iphone: Available on mobile and desktop devices
Visit https://www.slashmap.com
for more details.
For any kind of assistance in case you encounter a problem or need assistance, don't hesitate to contact us using the email below.