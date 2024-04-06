Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain a customer's data for as long as they have an account with us. If/when a customer closes their account, we retain their data for 6 months before removal unless we receive explicit customer instructions.
Job candidates own and control all of their data, including their PII. We retain this data on behalf of the job candidate unless we receive a take-down request.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We retain a customer's data for as long as they have an account with us. If/when a customer closes their account, we retain their data for 6 months before removal unless we receive explicit customer instructions.
Job candidates own and control all of their data, including their PII. We retain this data on behalf of the job candidate unless we receive a take-down request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All Crosschq data is stored at AWS. We encrypt all data at rest. We backup our production databases every 24 hours. Backup data is fully encrypted and is stored at a separate AWS facility.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
We use AWS to host all our services.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no