Standup Buddy

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We do not delete any of your data needed to provide a service.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We delete all standup-related data immediately after removing standup. This includes all reports and standup settings.
We delete all information about Slack users, channels, team, access tokens immediately after removing the application from your workspace.
Removed data cannot be restored.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store all the data in a secured environment without any access from the Internet. Inside our secured internal network, we also use encryption for accessing data.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no