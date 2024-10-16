Qualified's AI SDR agent, Piper, sits at the center of your inbound motion to autonomously generate pipeline at hyperscale. Now with Piper for Slack, sales and marketing teams can have two-way conversations with Piper in their favorite work channel. This means they not only receive information through push notifications, but can also collaborate with Piper in real time. For sales teams, they can accelerate the path to “closed-won.” Piper can proactively alert sales reps of notable events, like a meeting booked, a website conversation with a priority account, or a reply to an email. Plus, Piper can respond with rich insights to any questions sales reps might have. Piper gives them everything they need to stay ahead of their sales deals. - @Piper, I need to touch base with Asana. Give me topics to include in my email.

- @Piper, what are next steps with the Gusto account?

- @Piper, give me a rundown of the Brex account before my 2PM call. For marketers, they are no longer hamstrung by disorganized, siloed data or black-box technology. Now they have full access to all the data they need by simply asking Piper for updates in Slack. Within seconds, they can monitor Piper’s performance and optimize their pipeline engine. - @Piper, how much pipeline did you generate this week?

- @Piper, how many emails did you send that resulted in meetings booked?

- @Piper, how many website conversations did you have today? Important: A paid Slack plan is required to access Piper’s AI agent features within the app container. Customers on free Slack plans will still receive proactive alerts and notifications. AI Disclaimer: This app uses generative AI technology powered by large language models, which may occasionally generate inaccurate responses, summaries, or other outputs. We recommend reviewing AI-generated content before taking action.