Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Haystack retains data in accordance with client contract and GDPR compliance requirements
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Client data is removed when the client organization contract is expired, individual data removal requests are handled via customer support channels based on the terms listed in the contact.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Haystack stores data in accordance with client contract and GDPR compliance requirements
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Haystack uses GCP hosted Google Cloud Sql as the relational database hosting provider. It is fully managed and security-enhanced by Google. Haystack uses it to store client information including employees, teams, posts, events and other data inputted by the customers.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati