Syncari provides a data automation platform for operations professionals to unify, clean, manage, and distribute trusted customer data across the enterprise. Syncari restores data trust with a powerful fusion of data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync. For more information, visit syncari.com.Use Syncari's Slack Integration to:1. Send messages within a pipeline based on data changes or process automations across the enterprise 2. Read users/channel data and incorporate that information into Syncari's unified data model NOTE: To user this plugin requires a paid Syncari subscription
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Syncari potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
See https://syncari.com/privacy-policy
Syncari complies with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information from European Union member countries and Switzerland transferred to the United States pursuant to Privacy Shield. Syncari has certified that it adheres to the Privacy Shield Principles with respect to such data. If there is any conflict between the policies in this privacy policy and data subject rights under the Privacy Shield Principles, the Privacy Shield Principles shall govern.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
See https://syncari.com/privacy-policy
We do not retain customer data after the contract ends. Our customers may request their data be deleted and we will execute the request within 90 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
https://syncari.com/security-overview/
Syncari customers own their data. The data that customers put into our systems is theirs, and we do not scan it for advertisements nor sell it to third parties. We offer our customers a detailed data processing amendment that describes our commitment to protecting customer data. It states that Syncari will not process data for any purpose other than to fulfill our contractual obligations.
Syncari encrypts data at rest using the latest cryptographic algorithms.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
gcp
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
Certificazioni e conformità
Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati
Email sent to privacy@syncari.com to remove data, we remove data from all of Syncari's storage. Transient data will expire automatically based on policiess
Conforme a HIPAA
yes
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Single Sign-On (SSO) con i seguenti fornitori
Okta
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
info@syncari.com
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti