Swarmia will only retain personal data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes defined in this Policy. As a rule, the data will be processed during customer relationship. After that personal data will be retained for a short period before deleted to ensure that all contractual rights or obligations by either party are fulfilled, for example bills are paid, and shortly returning customers can retain their data. Some personal data may be retained longer when required by law, such as invoices and orders in accordance with accounting laws. More information can be found here: