Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Cortex XDR applies retention policies that purge data once it is no longer needed for the purpose for which it was collected.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon termination of Cortex XDR service, all data in Cortex XDR will be marked for deletion.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Upon termination, after 30 days data inactive systems in Cortex XDR will be marked inactive and may be recovered up to thirty days, after which it will be deleted from the active systems. Deletion of backup data may take up to an additional 120 days.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no