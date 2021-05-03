Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services, and is automatically removed within 90 days of license expiration. Customers can request removal of their data at any time via securityrequest@appfire.com.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Appfire automatically removes data from previous users. Enterprise customers are able to manage data retention in private instances or self-hosted Docker containers. Additional requests can be made to securityrequest@appfire.com.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data sent to Appfire is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Please visit the Appfire Trust Center at https://trust.appfire.com/ for any questions.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti, Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted with private-instance and on-premise options available. Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud. We also offer the following hosting options for Enterprise customers as an add-on: 1.Private Cloud Hosting 2 Self-hosted via Docker 3 Data Residency (Germany, US currently available) 4 Bring your own keys with AWS KMS. Please contact us at securityrequest@appfire.com for more information if you're interested in these services.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Amazon Web Services

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes