Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Chronus securely collects and stores data about users of customers on behalf of customers, and for the sole purpose of facilitating the services available on Chronus Mentoring Platform.
Customer is the sole owner of this data and the data is retained as long as the customer has a valid Chronus Mentor Services Agreement or to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce agreements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Archived data is kept on hand for up to 90 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer data is processed by Chronus hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS). All critical information of Chronus have a backup. Such backups include hourly, daily and incremental backups. Backups are also replicated across different geographical regions. They are encrypted using AES 256 encryption. Data backups are transferred via 2048-bit SSL encrypted communication securely. Only authorised personnel have access to the backups.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Germania, Irlanda, Australia
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted - Chronus hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no