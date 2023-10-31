Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We don't store user data, they are stored locally in the user machine. We store basic user information on our servers. (no slack information)
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We don't store user data, they are stored locally in the user machine. We store basic user information on our servers. (no slack information)
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We don't store user data, they are stored locally in the user machine. We store basic user information on our servers. (no slack information)
Sedi dei data center
Belgio
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
We host them in GCP
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati