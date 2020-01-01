Polls & Surveys by SurveySparrow

Make faster decisions at work and keep your team engaged with SurveySparrow’s free polls app for Slack. Create polls and surveys for any occasion, be it planning projects, rating meetings or deciding where to head out for lunch. Customize, schedule and deploy your polls exactly how you want, right within the comfort of Slack. It’s simple to use and free, so get started today!Key features:
Create and launch polls directly in Slack
Schedule automated recurring surveys
Choose from a variety of pre-built poll templates
Enable anonymous responses
Shortcut commands to create polls instantly
Reuse your best polls any time
Share surveys and view the results within SlackImprove collaboration and engagement with:Daily stand-ups:
Stay updated on your team’s progress without the rituals of a real-time meeting. Efficient and easy, it’s perfect for remote async/distributed teams.Pulse and Engagement surveys:
Consistently track your team’s needs and morale. Act fast with real-time feedback to keep productivity on track.Event Q&As:
Make your Town Halls and All Hands calls interactive and informative with polls right in Slack.Employee Onboarding surveys:
Instantly welcome new colleagues to the organization with complete ease and zero hassle.Faster decisions:
Need your colleagues’ inputs urgently? Whip up a quick poll, right inside Slack!Meeting management:
Collect meeting feedback and schedule team gatherings efficiently.About SurveySparrow:
At SurveySparrow, we are all about providing you with the tools you need to listen to your customers and improve their experience. Our platform captures feedback in real-time, whether it's direct or indirect, and uses AI-powered tools to give you valuable insights that will help your business grow.
Our platform seamlessly integrates with over 2000 different platforms, including CRMs and automation tools, so you can streamline your processes and save time. With SurveySparrow, your business workflows will remain uninterrupted, so you can focus on delivering a fantastic customer experience every time.
SurveySparrow offers an affordable pricing model to accommodate the unique needs of your business as it grows. To learn more, visit: https://surveysparrow.com/pricing-get-quote/