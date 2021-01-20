Stay ahead in your freelancing journey by connecting Upwork with Slack using Vollna. This integration for Slack delivers real-time job notifications directly to your Slack channel, so you’re always the first to know about new opportunities.
Why Choose the Vollna's Integration for Slack?
- Real-Time Notifications: Get instant alerts for new Upwork job postings in your Slack workspace. No more manually refreshing or scrolling through job listings.
- Advanced Filtering Options: Customize your job feed to match your skills and preferences, ensuring you only see relevant opportunities.
- Streamlined Workflow: Manage Upwork jobs and communication inside your Slack workspace, saving time and increasing productivity.
- Faster Responses, Better Results: Respond to job opportunities promptly and boost your chances of landing more projects.
How It Works:
1. Connect Vollna to your Upwork account.
2. Set up your preferences and filters to refine your job feed.
3. Start receiving real-time job updates in your Slack channel.
4. With Vollna’s integration for Slack, you’ll spend less time searching and more time applying to projects that matter, helping you win more contracts and grow your freelancing career.
Start your free 14-day trial today.
Learn more and get started at vollna.com