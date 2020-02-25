Butler by Trello

Butler is Trello's no code automation tool that allows you to build processes and automate any workflow. With Butler, it's easy to automate any set of actions in Trello with rule-based triggers, at the click of a button, or through scheduled commands based on regular intervals or due dates. Add the Butler app for Slack to bring the power of automation from Trello into your Slack channels. For example, you can send messages to Slack channels or colleagues when a new Trello card is added to a list, when a card is due, and so much more.