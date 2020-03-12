These aren't your basic uptime checks! Speedway tests scripted transactional flows against multiple API endpoints so you can make sure your entire API stays fast, functional, and reliable. With the Slack integration, Speedway will notify your team in your preferred Slack channel whenever a monitor fails or recovers, so you can work together in Slack to quickly resolve problems and downtime.
Speedway potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
Speedway will retain Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. Your account data, monitoring scripts, and monitoring data may be retained in Speedway's databases as long as your account exists. If you would like your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@speedway.app.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Speedway will remove Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. If you would like to have your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@speedway.app. Speedway makes incremental backups of our production databases for archival purposes, and these may remain in backup form for up to 1 year.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Speedway will store Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. The data we store includes your basic account information (name, email address, company name) and your monitoring scripts and monitoring results. Data is stored in the AWS Virginia data center in the United States.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS and GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
Certificazioni e conformità
Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati
Requests for data deletion are handled in accordance with the Privacy Policy (https://speedway.app/legal/). Specifically, you can send a request to help@speedway.app if you would like your data deleted.
Conforme a HIPAA
no
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
help@speedway.app
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti