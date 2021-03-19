TurnShift Shift Scheduling

資料保留政策
We retain data in accordance with GDPR. All data which is described in "Data storage policy" will be stored until the user requests TurnShift to remove it. We also remove any data associated with inactive accounts that uninstalled the TurnShift slack application from their workspaces.
資料封存與移除政策
You can request for your data to be removed by sending an email to support@turnshift.app.
資料儲存政策
Here's the data we store from your Slack workspace:
- user real name, first name, email, avatar url, and time zone
- workspace name, avatar url
資料託管詳細資料
Data is stored in an RDS (PostgreSQL) server in us-east-1 region of AWS. This is the only place where your data is stored.