Calend Meet

資料保留政策
Data will be stored under user id, will be deleted if user is inactive for more than 6 months.
資料封存與移除政策
We run a scheduler every 6 months. The scheduler would identify and remove inactive user data.
Also, users have an option to delete data from the UI. Users can mail us (support@ulgebra.com) for data removal.
資料儲存政策
Ulgebra will store auth tokens and user identity information for Ulgebra Account. Ulgebra will not store messages or third party data in this case Calendly or Slack messages. Data is secured with Firebase security rules.
資料託管詳細資料
Google Firebase and its services