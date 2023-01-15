資料保留政策
Customer content is deleted 30 days following termination of a subscription.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is not archived by Decision Tracker unless expressly requested by the customer. Rolling backups are kept for 90 days by the cloud service provider. Data is removed from Decision Tracker's systems, including all content, content metadata, access tokens, usernames, and personally identifiable information when the subscription terminates or after requested by the customer.
資料儲存政策
Decision Tracker uses industry standard technical and organisational measures to secure information it stores. The exact data stored is outlined in the privacy policy: https://decisiontrackerbot.com/privacy