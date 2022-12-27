Tenable Cloud Security

資料保留政策
Data will remain as long the tenant is active. Ermetic will delete any customer data within 72 hours upon request or upon termination or expiration of the agreement
資料封存與移除政策
Ermetic will delete any customer configuration data within 72 hours upon request or upon termination or expiration of the agreement
資料儲存政策
We use AWS for data storage and backups and rely on AWS Snapshot capabilities. Data is end-to-end encrypted with AES-256. Please review our documentation for additional details
資料託管詳細資料
We have 4 data centers. They are located in Canada, the US, Korea and Germany. The site you sign up on determines where your data is stored. It is never transferred to other data centers.