Tenable Cloud Security helps you manage and protect your cloud identities and data. With Tenable Cloud Security, you can: - Monitor and audit your cloud activity and configuration

- Detect and respond to threats and anomalies

- Enforce policies and compliance standards

- Secure your cloud secrets and access keys Tenable Cloud Security integrates with Slack to send you alerts and notifications about your cloud security posture. You can also use slash commands to initiate Just-in-time (JIT) access requests to your cloud environments (AWS, Azure and GCP). To use Tenable Cloud Security, you need to install the app on your Slack workspace and connect it to your cloud accounts. You can then configure your alert preferences and policies in the Tenable Cloud Security dashboard. Tenable Cloud Security is a great tool for cloud security teams and DevOps engineers who want to keep their cloud environments safe and compliant.